Why so many new products for adults look like they were made for little kids

I generally consider myself immune to social media ads, by virtue of them feeling a bit too much like a rickety snake-oil cart pulling up into my feed. But for weeks now, one advertisement has risen above all the miracle tonics, suspicious snack foods, and fast fashion, leaving me desperately trying to keep my wallet in my pocket.

The Character Toolbox—a $165 storage unit that comes in a variety of delightful hues, and admittedly looks not entirely dissimilar from the toy toolboxes I played with as a kid.

Spend any time on social media, and you’re likely to also see other products that play in this proverbial sandbox. Items like Our Place’s Wonder Oven—a kitchen appliance available in a variety of delightful hues, which looks not entirely dissimilar from the Easy-Bake Oven my sister and I used to burn all manner of things in back in the ’80s.

[Photo: Character]

Collectively, the Character Toolbox and Wonder Oven represent a new trend—a class of products my editor and I have dubbed (at least on Slack, anyway) Juvenile Design.