Duckbill blends AI and human intelligence for personal assistant service

And while Duckbill does use AI internally, it’s not just another alternative to ChatGPT or Siri. The company harnesses large language model AI as an aid to its network of human assistants, dubbed copilots, helping them respond to requests and get tasks done more efficiently.

“Right now, 100% of the interaction is with a real human, and the LLM horsepower is on the back, powering those humans to work more efficiently and effectively,” says Duckbill cofounder and CEO Meghan Joyce, though in the future the LLMs are also likely to help gather information when subscribers first put in requests. AI can also help spot when you might need a particular service, such as by scanning your calendar for whether you have your next dental cleaning scheduled roughly six months after your prior one.

Duckbill cofounder and CEO Meghan Joyce [Photo: Duckbill]

An online assistant has long been a dream for busy professionals and companies looking to cater to them, but so far most services have been relatively limited in scope. Companies have mostly come to specialize in particular areas of expertise, like TaskRabbit’s focus on furniture assembly and home repairs, or credit card concierges’ emphasis on reservations and ticketing, while purely digital assistants like Siri, Alexa, and ChatGPT remain limited in what they can do in the tangible world.