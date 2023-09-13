Duckbill blends AI and human intelligence for personal assistant service

A new personal assistant service called Duckbill can help schedule your dental appointments, find creative gifts for your loved ones, and plan your next vacation or home repair.
And while Duckbill does use AI internally, it’s not just another alternative to ChatGPT or Siri. The company harnesses large language model AI as an aid to its network of human assistants, dubbed copilots, helping them respond to requests and get tasks done more efficiently.
“Right now, 100% of the interaction is with a real human, and the LLM horsepower is on the back, powering those humans to work more efficiently and effectively,” says Duckbill cofounder and CEO Meghan Joyce, though in the future the LLMs are also likely to help gather information when subscribers first put in requests. AI can also help spot when you might need a particular service, such as by scanning your calendar for whether you have your next dental cleaning scheduled roughly six months after your prior one.
An online assistant has long been a dream for busy professionals and companies looking to cater to them, but so far most services have been relatively limited in scope. Companies have mostly come to specialize in particular areas of expertise, like TaskRabbit’s focus on furniture assembly and home repairs, or credit card concierges’ emphasis on reservations and ticketing, while purely digital assistants like Siri, Alexa, and ChatGPT remain limited in what they can do in the tangible world.
Joyce, formerly COO at Oscar Health, says the time for a general purpose assistant service has come, thanks to the efficiencies brought about by LLMs and by the general push to put more goods and services online in recent years, making it easier for assistants to find and dispatch whatever customers need.
“During COVID, anything that wasn’t already digitized became digitized,” she says.
Duckbill, which raised roughly $25 million in Series A funding, recently became publicly available after roughly a year of beta testing. During that time its copilots have helped carry out thousands of tasks, from researching long-term care providers for users’ parents to helping people order recycling bins that fit their garage spaces to reserving an Irish castle for an event.