Human Rights Watch executive director Tirana Hassan takes our career questionnaire

At Human Rights Watch, Tirana Hassan oversees a 500-strong team that brings to light abuses—from child trafficking to privacy violations by Big Tech—in countries across the globe. Here, she talks leaving a career in law to work in conflict zones, and taking up Muay Thai for stress relief.

What’s your best habit, and what’s your worst one?

I work out every day, and I lie to myself about my fitness. How do you exercise?

When I was 45, I took up Muay Thai and never looked back . . . until I tore a ligament in my knee. What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

I draw mind maps. Seeing a visual representation shifts my thinking.

Is there a businessperson you admire?

Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani. He uses his success to fund meaningful philanthropic endeavors. Is there a buzzword you never want to hear again?

“We need to move the needle.” Tell me what you are actually going to do! What’s the best mistake you ever made?

Getting a puppy while moving across the Atlantic.

How do you unplug?

I cook for people I care about. If there is no one nearby to join me, I have been known to drop food off. Is there a book you recommend to everyone?

How to Stand Up to a Dictator, by Maria Ressa, the journalist and Nobel laureate. It is a firsthand account of how social media is putting at risk the freedoms we take for granted. Do you have a work uniform?

A crisp white shirt. No matter how lousy I feel on the inside, it makes me feel composed.

What’s the advice you’re glad you ignored?

“It’s not safe for women to work in war zones. You should think about a desk job.” What advice would you give your younger self?

Trust yourself and center yourself in your integrity. Did you have a career fork in the road?

I left my job as a lawyer and embarked on a career of humanitarian aid and human rights.

Do you have a style icon?

The actress Poorna Jagannathan is incredibly stylish. What’s always in your bag?

Inevitably a dog treat or a roll of poop bags. What’s your favorite object in your office?

A photo of my parents and a Nobel Peace Prize.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Cheese.



What TV show are you mid-binge on?

Delhi Crime on Netflix. It’s a drama based on true cases. Do you have a favorite podcast?

NPR’s Hidden Brain. Do you have a mantra?

“Next week will be calmer.”

What is your go-to food for fast fuel?

Trader Joe’s Teriyaki Turkey Jerky. What’s your “get pumped” song?

“We Are Family,” by Sister Sledge. What is the meeting you never miss?

Dinner with my mum.