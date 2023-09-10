What to know about Michael Whitaker, Biden’s new FAA nominee

President Biden plans to nominate Michael G. Whitaker to be the new chief of the Federal Aviation Administration, a position that has been open for more than 500 days.

The nomination comes five months after Phillip Washington withdrew from consideration after congressional pushback over his limited aviation industry experience. The position has been vacant since March 2022, with Billy Nolen and Polly Trottenberg serving as acting administrators in the interim.

Résumé

Whitaker is a 30-plus-year aerospace veteran, serving as deputy FAA administrator from 2013 to 2016 under President Barack Obama. Whitaker is now COO at Supernal, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) startup.

Whitaker’s nomination will have to be approved by the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and the full Senate before he can get on the job.