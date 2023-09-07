Back in the golden age of instant photography that was the 1970s, Polaroid offered a dizzying array of camera models. One of the most iconic was the rainbow-striped OneStep, with its accessible $39.95 list price. But the line went all the way up to the SX-70 , the folding, leather-wrapped SLR I’ve called the greatest gadget of all time . At $180—around $1,200 in 2023 dollars—it was for people who took taking Polaroids really seriously.

Fast forward to 2023: Once again, Polaroid is introducing a really serious camera. It’s called the I-2, and it costs $600, putting it in a whole different stratosphere than the $99 Polaroid Go and $120 Polaroid Now. Those two models are very much heirs to the crowd-pleasing, point-and-shoot ’70s OneStep, while the I-2 offers much better specs, true manual controls, and a generally upscale experience befitting its price tag. “It’s just a camera that deserves to be part of the lineup,” says Polaroid chairman Oskar Smolokowski, who has long wanted to offer something like the I-2 and first showed me a prototype a year ago.

Now, it’s probably still obligatory in any article about a new Polaroid product to briefly recap the company’s tumultuous history in this century. That includes two bankruptcies, the end of camera and film production, the rescue of the last film plant by a startup that called itself The Impossible Project, its gradual merger with the remnants of Polaroid and adoption of its brand, and the new Polaroid’s return to the camera market a decade after the old Polaroid abandoned it.

For everything that’s new, the I-2’s design evokes Polaroid cameras all the way back to the company’s glory days. [Photos: Polaroid]

Along the way, in 2016, The Impossible Project released a camera called the I-1. It was a trifle odd—looking more like a rotary phone than a piece of photographic equipment—and came and went quickly. But it was the first new camera in years that used Polaroid film, a critical milestone in the medium’s revival. The I-2’s name pays tribute to its significance.