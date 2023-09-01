Labor Day poll: Here’s how long it’s been since the average worker has gotten a pay raise

BY Sarah Bregel1 minute read

Labor Day—the holiday celebrating the American worker—is just around the corner. But while employees may be happy about hot dogs, brewskis, and the federally mandated day off, chances are, they aren’t happy about their pay.

According to a new poll of nearly 2,000 adults by the market research company OnePoll, the average employee hasn’t received a raise in three years. That information would be problematic enough, even if the cost of living wasn’t absolutely soaring—but thanks to inflation and the economy, Americans are feeling the strain. Many are surely overdue for a pay bump, so it’s not surprising that according to the report, 46% out of 1,859 employees said they feel “somewhat recognized” at work, while 8% said they don’t feel recognized at all. That’s not their only woe. The data also showed that many members of Gen X and the baby boomer generation are worried about job security (45% and 49% respectively) and wage gaps (44% and 46% respectively). Meanwhile, 53% of millennials are worried about cuts to their salary, while Gen Z’s top concern, at 69%, is national worker strikes.

