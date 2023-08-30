Less than 2% of users watch the majority of the fringe YouTube content

The vast majority of views on the worst kinds of YouTube videos—including extremist and fringe conspiracy content—comes from those who already have a tendency to hold such beliefs, according to a new study.

An analysis by researchers from across the United States, published today in Science Advances, suggests the fear that YouTube channels sent users down rabbit holes of conspiracy theories and extremism may be overblown—at least, for the vast majority of people. (The authors could not rule out that such a theory was, in fact, false prior to 2019, when YouTube carried out a massive algorithm change.)

“There’s been a lot of concern about the potentially harmful effects of social media,” says Brendan Nyhan, a professor at Dartmouth College and one of the coauthors of the paper. “YouTube has been a central focus of those concerns, with people suggesting it may be radicalizing thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions of people. It seemed important to empirically evaluate what people were seeing on the platform—and how they were seeing it.”

To analyze whether YouTube radicalized users through its recommendations, the researchers tracked the YouTube habits of 1,181 American citizens, including oversampling a number of those who had previously expressed extreme views in survey responses. The average participant was tracked for 133 days using a browser extension that recorded which YouTube videos they watched. Around 15% of participants viewed at least one video from what the authors describe as an “alternative” channel (for example, Joe Rogan), while around 6% watched at least one video from an extremist channel.