What it’s really like to rent an electric car

“If you could have any car you wanted, what would you get?” I’m not a car guy, so I didn’t have an immediate answer to my wife’s question.

I work from home. I drive maybe a couple thousand miles a year, mostly around town. Aside from having a car that doesn’t break down and fits my 6-foot-4-inch frame comfortably, I’ve put very little thought into top-shelf transportation.

I am a tech guy, though, so my answer ended up being something like, “I don’t know. Maybe an electric car with a cool, huge tablet in the dash.”

Fast forward to today, and I’m in the middle of a three-day rental—a Polestar 2—that I drove from the Fort Lauderdale airport to Naples. Just over 200 miles, round trip. I wasn’t looking to rent an EV, but it was $47 a day, which was the cheapest option at the time. Other than my nine-year-old son chiding me relentlessly for renting an EV that wasn’t a Tesla, what’s the catch?