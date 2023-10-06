Fast company logo
Spoiler: You might not want to do it.

What it’s really like to rent an electric car

[Source Photo: Doug Aamoth]

BY Doug Aamoth

“If you could have any car you wanted, what would you get?” I’m not a car guy, so I didn’t have an immediate answer to my wife’s question.

I work from home. I drive maybe a couple thousand miles a year, mostly around town. Aside from having a car that doesn’t break down and fits my 6-foot-4-inch frame comfortably, I’ve put very little thought into top-shelf transportation.

I am a tech guy, though, so my answer ended up being something like, “I don’t know. Maybe an electric car with a cool, huge tablet in the dash.”

Fast forward to today, and I’m in the middle of a three-day rental—a Polestar 2—that I drove from the Fort Lauderdale airport to Naples. Just over 200 miles, round trip. I wasn’t looking to rent an EV, but it was $47 a day, which was the cheapest option at the time. Other than my nine-year-old son chiding me relentlessly for renting an EV that wasn’t a Tesla, what’s the catch?

I have several thoughts, the foremost of which is that I’m ill-equipped to offer an actual review of the car itself: Thankfully, Mark Wilson is. He likes it and, for the record, so do I.

My other thoughts are partially about what it’s like to go from driving a standard car to an electric car—but even more so what it’s like renting an electric car compared to a regular one. So, if you think you might be interested in checking out the next generation of automotive travel for a few days, here are some things to consider.

It handles like magic

Perhaps the most startling revelation, as I pull out of the Hertz rental lot and onto the open road, is that the car seems to be much more of an immediate extension of my intentions than a gas car.

