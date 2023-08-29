Move over, BTS: Hybe’s new girl group already has its own series on YouTube and Netflix

K-pop leader Hybe and U.S. record label Geffen Records this week revealed the 20 contestants that will compete in the duo’s joint-venture “Global Girl Group Audition.” Originally announced in November 2021 , the competition selected its contestants from more than 120,000 submissions from around the world.

The partnership marks the first time a U.S. record label and a K-pop entertainment company have come together to assemble, develop, and introduce a group from the ground up. Contestants and their home countries include Argentina, Slovakia, Australia, Japan, Belarus, Sweden, Switzerland, Brazil, and the United States.

The women were officially revealed at a press event in Santa Monica on Monday, hosted by Bang Si-Hyuk, chairman of Hybe; John Janick, chairman & CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M; Humberto Leon, creative director for the project; and Jay Ihn, head of creative production.

“Since we began our partnership two years ago, Bang and I have often spoken about our shared beliefs in artist development, music, and creativity,” Janick said in a statement. “Each candidate is incredibly talented, dedicated, and driven, making this an exciting moment for music fans around the world.”