The ‘Apple’ watch every designer will love (and hate)

I don’t know about you, but looking at this watch instantly stresses me out. The MacOS-like spinning beach ball couched inside a steal watchcase provokes a Pavlovian response produced by countless hours of lost work after Premiere or Photoshop had left me hanging till the inevitable Force Quit command.

Triggering your computer freeze PTSD was precisely the objective of designer Joe Kwan, cofounder of wacky watch company Anicorn Watches, which created the Spinning Beach Ball watch. “The intention behind the design is to provide a playful and lighthearted solution to a common issue faced by designers: the accidental loss of unsaved work,” Kwan tells me via email.

[Image: Anicorn Watches]

The watch is definitely a timepiece, but Kwan says it can also serve as a reminder to designers (to every creator, really) to save their work. “[It’s] a practical tool that designers can carry with them throughout their day, helping them stay organized and avoid potential setbacks,” he says.

The watch face’s spinning ball is protected by mineral glass. Behind it, a Japanese Miyota 2025 Quartz movement keeps it ticking. The case is crafted from 316L stainless steel, measuring 39.0mm in diameter and 9.0mm in height, with water resistance of up to 5ATM, which means it can go in a pool but don’t take it for a deep dive.