OpenAI addresses corporate data leakage jitters with ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI launched a special version of its ChatGPT AI chatbot for use within businesses. The new bot, called ChatGPT Enterprise , can help workers craft clearer communications, speed up coding tasks, explore answers to complex business questions, and assist with creative work, OpenAI said in a Monday blog post.

OpenAI believes that over 80% of Fortune 500 companies’ teams already use the consumer version of ChatGPT, and it has heard from at-work users that they’d like a version of the chatbot with commercial-grade security features.

“We, of course, get a lot of pull from companies that are either actively building their own version of ChatGPT, because they want a version of ChatGPT for their company, or are basically asking us day in and day out ‘when are you building it?'” OpenAI chief operating officer Brad Lightcap tells Fast Company.

Some corporate leaders have shied away from API-based services that run on OpenAI’s servers because they fear their proprietary data might leak out into the world. Lightcap says addressing those concerns is core to the enterprise product’s development.