Uber and Lyft are playing chicken with lawmakers—and the rideshare giants keep winning

Called Fair Drives Safe Rides, it would’ve created minimum pay rates for app-based rideshare workers and protected them from arbitrary termination. It would’ve also given drivers and passengers receipts spelling out exactly what portion of each fare went to the gig companies—which drivers say can be as much as half.

But as the bill gained momentum, Uber and Lyft issued a threat, the same one they’ve used for years against localities weighing new rules for the gig companies: they would pull out if it succeeded.

Fair Drives would “nearly double our operating expenses,” Lyft claimed in a letter to the city council, without providing evidence. “The math simply doesn’t make sense, and it would force us to shut down operations in the city.”