Uber and Lyft are playing chicken with lawmakers—and the rideshare giants keep winning

Earlier this month, the Minneapolis city council passed a bill designed to make Minneapolis Uber drivers’ lives less precarious.
Called Fair Drives Safe Rides, it would’ve created minimum pay rates for app-based rideshare workers and protected them from arbitrary termination. It would’ve also given drivers and passengers receipts spelling out exactly what portion of each fare went to the gig companies—which drivers say can be as much as half.
But as the bill gained momentum, Uber and Lyft issued a threat, the same one they’ve used for years against localities weighing new rules for the gig companies: they would pull out if it succeeded.
Fair Drives would “nearly double our operating expenses,” Lyft claimed in a letter to the city council, without providing evidence. “The math simply doesn’t make sense, and it would force us to shut down operations in the city.”
Then, a few days after city council passed the bill, Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, issued a stunning veto. “We didn’t have all the data and information that we needed to understand the consequences of the decision we’re making,” he told local press. “What I’m proposing is: let’s do our homework, let’s do this right.”
Councilmember Robin Wonsley, one the bill’s authors, says the mayor hadn’t voiced any concerns until the night before the actual vote. “I was very angry and surprised that the mayor took it upon himself to strike up a deal with Uber and decided to basically dismiss eight months of very intentional, hard labor that his staff, our offices, and subject matter experts from other cities poured into creating a very strong, evidence-backed policy,” she says, adding that his explanations for the veto “almost copied verbatim the talking points that Uber and Lyft raised.”
What happened in Minneapolis follows an increasingly familiar pattern, where lawmakers quash rideshare regulations after Uber and Lyft’s warnings. This past May, Minnesota’s Democratic governor Tim Walz issued a veto against a bill similar to Fair Drives Safe Rides when the gig companies threatened they would pull out. And the gig companies have made similar ultimatums in cities and states across the country, before watering down or stopping new regulations in their tracks.