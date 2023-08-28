Fast company logo
According to Pew Research Center, many of us have communed with the dearly departed in the past year.

Over half of Americans report being visited by dead family members. Here’s what they do

[Images: AnthiaCumming/E+/Getty Images, eberhard grossgasteiger/Pexels]

BY Shalene Gupta

The dead may be dead—but for most Americans, that does not mean they’ve departed from our lives. According to a new study from Pew Research Center that surveyed over 5,000 adults in the United States, a surprising number of Americans interact with their dead family members. Here are the key findings:

  • Overall, 53% of Americans said dead relatives visit them in dreams. Moreover, 34% of Americans reported feeling the presence of a dead family member in the past year, 28% told dead family members about events in their life, and 15% reported having dead family members communicate with them.
  • Demographically, women (53%) were more likely than men (35%) to report having one of those three experiences with the dead.
  • People who are members of a religion were also more likely to report having one of those experiences. Only 15% of atheists reported having such an experience, compared to 48% of people who don’t have any particular religion, 58% of Catholics, 52% of mainline Protestants, and 35% of evangelical Protestants.
Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

