Whether it’s time to jump ship altogether or you’d just like a copy of all your stuff, here’s how to get it out of Evernote and into someplace else.

How to export your Evernote notes to Notion and other apps

BY Doug Aamoth3 minute read

Since January, long-time note-taking favorite Evernote was sold, layed off most of its staff, and relocated its operations from Silicon Valley to Europe. With its future in a murky place, it’s wise to have a backup plan.

Fortunately, exporting from Evernote is a relatively simple process. And double-fortunately, plenty of viable Evernote alternative feature the ability to import Evernote files.

Here’s a look at how the export process works, along with notes about which popular Evernote replacements handle the import process on their respective platforms.

The quick way

Among newer note-taking apps, Notion is a popular choice. The easiest way to get your Evernote notes and notebooks into it is to head over to Notion and open an account.

Step through the quick onboarding process. Once you’re at the Getting Started screen, click the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of the screen and choose Import. You’ll notice here that Notion has support for several note-taking services.

Click Evernote and you’ll be presented with a screen authorizing Notion to access your Evernote account. There’s a dropdown where you can choose how long Notion can access Evernote; choose whichever length you’re comfortable with, though you’ll probably only need a day.

The Notion interface will compute for a bit and, once complete, click Evernote and you’ll see a drop-down containing your notebooks.

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

