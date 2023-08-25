How to export your Evernote notes to Notion and other apps

Since January, long-time note-taking favorite Evernote was sold, layed off most of its staff, and relocated its operations from Silicon Valley to Europe. With its future in a murky place , it’s wise to have a backup plan.

Fortunately, exporting from Evernote is a relatively simple process. And double-fortunately, plenty of viable Evernote alternative feature the ability to import Evernote files.

Here’s a look at how the export process works, along with notes about which popular Evernote replacements handle the import process on their respective platforms.

The quick way

Among newer note-taking apps, Notion is a popular choice. The easiest way to get your Evernote notes and notebooks into it is to head over to Notion and open an account.