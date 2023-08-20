Apple Vision Pro’s hand tracking: a big mistake, or the future of gaming?

BY Janko Roettgers3 minute read

Apple’s Vision Pro won’t be available until 2024, but one of the headset’s key features is already dividing developers: The Vision Pro will be shipping without controllers, as it relies solely on eye tracking and hand gestures to navigate 3D environments.

That’s a noted departure from the way other headsets work. Devices such as Meta’s Quest 2 and Sony’s PlayStation VR use custom hand controllers for navigation and gameplay. Apple isn’t marketing the Vision Pro as a direct competitor to these devices, but instead as the first in a line of new spatial-computing devices that the company hopes could one day be as successful as the iPhone. Andrew Eiche, for one, can’t wait for a controller-free future. Eiche is the CEO of Owlchemy Labs, a Google-owned VR studio best known for its Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator games. Owlchemy has been experimenting with hand tracking as an alternative to controllers, and Eiche believes that this approach is the only way to bring VR and spatial computing to the masses. “To be perfectly blunt,” Eiche says, “it’s the future of the medium.”

However, turning it into a mass-market product may take some time: Apple reportedly expects to make fewer than 400,000 units next year. Many VR game developers are worried that they won’t be able to bring their existing titles to Apple’s headset, which could further depress interest in the $3,500 device. Some wonder whether a headset without controllers will even be usable for gaming. But Eiche believes that most headset manufacturers will eventually follow Apple’s example and ship their devices without controllers. He likens this transition to a controller-free future to the jump from early smartphones like the BlackBerry, with their integrated keyboards, to the touchscreen-only iPhone. “Controllers are a huge impediment if your goal is to get VR out to the masses,” he argues. “The second you remove controllers, it just removes a barrier.” That’s especially true for newcomers who are unfamiliar with the way the typical pair of VR controllers work. “There are a lot of people with whom handing them basically a controller split in half, putting a blindfold on their face, and then telling them to press X is just not going to work,” Eiche says.

