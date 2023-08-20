Who is Lenny Rachitsky? And what does he know that you don’t about making millions writing online?

Lenny Rachitsky merely thought he’d share some tips. The career software engineer and executive decided to write about seven things Airbnb taught him about building a business. He’d spent seven years at the company, leaving in 2019 as the leader of the team overseeing wooing consumers to the travel platform. Maybe someone would think his tips were valuable.

Advice columns have been a staple in American life since Marie Manning, writing under the pen name Beatrice Fairfax, began penning “Advice to the Lovelorn” at the New York Evening Journal in 1898. Since the dawn of the internet age, this durable staple has found new life with the advent of the blog (and, more recently, TikTok), where thousands of would-be Beatrices now dispense counsel on everything from personal finance to fashion to where to get your poodle groomed. They hope their advice is appreciated. But most of all, they hope their advice generates revenue—in the form of clicks, shares, and perhaps paying subscribers.

It is, shall we say, a crowded market: There are more than 600 million blogs currently on the internet. Which makes Rachitsky’s story all the more incredible.

Today his weekly newsletter, simply titled Lenny’s Newsletter—“A weekly advice column about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career”—is one of the top five on the Substack platform. According to his signup page, he is approaching a boggling 500,000 subscribers. He also hosts a top 20 tech podcast (Lenny’s Podcast), manages a popular job board (you’ll never guess what it’s called), and maintains a buzzy community on Slack.