Who is Lenny Rachitsky? And what does he know that you don’t about making millions writing online?

Lenny Rachitsky merely thought he’d share some tips. The career software engineer and executive decided to write about seven things Airbnb taught him about building a business. He’d spent seven years at the company, leaving in 2019 as the leader of the team overseeing wooing consumers to the travel platform. Maybe someone would think his tips were valuable.
Advice columns have been a staple in American life since Marie Manning, writing under the pen name Beatrice Fairfax, began penning “Advice to the Lovelorn” at the New York Evening Journal in 1898. Since the dawn of the internet age, this durable staple has found new life with the advent of the blog (and, more recently, TikTok), where thousands of would-be Beatrices now dispense counsel on everything from personal finance to fashion to where to get your poodle groomed. They hope their advice is appreciated. But most of all, they hope their advice generates revenue—in the form of clicks, shares, and perhaps paying subscribers.
It is, shall we say, a crowded market: There are more than 600 million blogs currently on the internet. Which makes Rachitsky’s story all the more incredible.
Today his weekly newsletter, simply titled Lenny’s Newsletter—“A weekly advice column about building product, driving growth, and accelerating your career”—is one of the top five on the Substack platform. According to his signup page, he is approaching a boggling 500,000 subscribers. He also hosts a top 20 tech podcast (Lenny’s Podcast), manages a popular job board (you’ll never guess what it’s called), and maintains a buzzy community on Slack.
All of which begs the question: What does Rachitsky, an everyday, nice-guy former middle manager in corporate America, have that a few hundred million other bloggers still struggling to find an audience don’t?
“There is a ton of content out there, but not a ton of great content,” Rachitsky says when we speak. “The way I approach this stuff is there’s this ‘jobs to be done’ framework. You’re basically doing a job for someone, solving a problem for them. Most newsletters are not doing that well.”
A happy accident
Lenny’s Newsletter started, as these things often do, by accident. Rachitsky, 41, had moved to the U.S. with his family from Ukraine at age 6, bouncing between California and Canada. A software engineer, he eventually founded a company that he sold to Airbnb, which hired him on. But burned out after his long tenure, he left.