Google’s generative AI tool might give wildly inaccurate summaries

The generative AI revolution has already consumed chatbots and search engines. And now Google plans to summarize whatever you’re reading on the web using the same basic technology behind Bard and ChatGPT.

On Tuesday, Google rolled out an early version of an experimental tool called “SGE while browsing” for users signed up to its Search Labs beta testing tool. The technology will summarize content you’re reading as you browse online, providing AI-generated key points to allow you to more quickly consume and understand the content.

“Our aim is to test how generative AI can help you navigate information online and get to the core of what you’re looking for even faster,” Rany Ng, VP of product management for search, wrote in a blog post.

It’s a major moment in the spotlight for generative AI—and one that gives those who analyze the technology pause for thought.