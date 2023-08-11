FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried heads to jail as a judge revokes his $250 million bail

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was sent to jail Friday to await trial after a bail hearing for the fallen cryptocurrency wiz left a judge convinced that he had repeatedly tried to influence witnesses against him.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ordered Bankman-Fried’s bail revoked after prosecutors said he’d tried to harass a key witness in his fraud case last month when he showed a journalist her private writings, and in January when he reached out to the general counsel for FTX with an encrypted communication.

His lawyers insisted he shouldn’t be jailed for trying to protect his reputation against a barrage of unfavorable news stories.

Kaplan said he had concluded there was probable cause to believe Bankman-Fried had tried to “tamper with witnesses at least twice” since his December arrest.