These airports have the best and worst wait times, according to actual passenger ratings

It’s safe to say that making it through a hectic airport is what most people would consider to be the worst part about traveling.

Not only are most passengers worried about flight delays and catching their connections, but there are also multiple spots where you’re required to wait in long lines. In noticing this trend, vacation rental site Casago took a look at passenger reviews on airlinequality.com, which gives customers the chance to give star rankings specifically to queuing times at airports. This includes lines at check-in, baggage drop, border control, and customs. The good In the name of starting with good news, the airport that had the best ranking was Singapore Changi Airport (SIN), where 74% of the passengers gave the wait times at least four stars. It’s one of the world’s busiest airports, and certainly one of the largest transportation hubs. However, it still manages to keep things moving—it’s even been named the “World’s Best Airport” by Skytrax 12 times, according to Casago. Passengers also continually commented on the airport’s cleanliness, which is a category that has also won Singapore Changi some recognition.

If you’re wondering which airports in the United States led the pack, the best is Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), with 67% four- and five-star rankings. The bad And now for the lowest on the list—and, look, someone has to hold this spot. Coming in at the bottom is France’s Grenoble Alpes Isère Airport, where under 2% of travelers gave it four- and five-star rankings. This laissez-faire attitude when it comes to moving folks through airports might be a bit of a French theme, especially since the country is home to a grand total of four airports that came in lowest in the rankings. The other three are Bordeaux Airport (BOD), with 7.01% of rankings earned four or five stars, Paris-Beauvais Airport (BVA) at 8.77%, and Lyon-Saint Exupéry Airport (LYS) at 11.11%—all of which make the top 20 on the worst list.

As for the worst in the United States? New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), one of the major hubs serving New York City, only had 9% of its rankings coming in at four or five stars. For more fun stats, check out the rest of Casago’s findings here.