Elon Musk wasn’t lying—he did talk to Italy’s culture minister about fighting Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk did in fact speak to the Italian culture minister about the country hosting a mixed martial arts fight with Mark Zuckerberg, says a spokesperson for the politician’s office.

A spokesperson for Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano tells Fast Company that the politician spoke with the billionaire owner of X (née Twitter) about the potential of hosting a bout between the two tech leaders within the country.

Musk and fellow tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg have been engaged in a semi-joking war of words on social media in recent weeks. Zuckerberg, who since the COVID pandemic has been an adherent of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, recently posted a screenshot suggesting he had installed a UFC-style octagon cage in his backyard.

“I had a long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk, we talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome,” Sangiuliano said in a statement issued after the phone conversation. A spokesperson for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whom Musk also said he spoke to about the potential fight, directed Fast Company to Sangiuliano’s pre-prepared statement and declined to answer whether Meloni was also present on the call with Musk.