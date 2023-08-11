A nationwide ice cream recall is here to ruin the rest of your summer

It’s been a scorching summer, but if you were hoping to cool off with a spoonful of soft serve ice cream, you’ll want to be sure it’s not the Soft Serve On The Go brand. That’s because the company that makes the brand, Real Kosher Ice Cream, has announced a recall after two people became ill after eating the product. Here’s what you need to know.
- What’s happened? According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a person in New York and a person in Pennsylvania became ill after eating Soft Serve On The Go ice cream. Initial testing has led health officials to believe the ice cream may be contaminated with Listeria.
- What is Listeria? Listeria is a bacteria that can make people sick after consuming it. People infected with Listeria usually begin to show symptoms anywhere from two weeks to 10 weeks later. Listeria can survive freezing temperatures, such as those found in freezers to keep ice cream from melting.
- What are the symptoms of Listeria? Symptoms usually include fever, muscle aches, and tiredness, but can also include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeria can be especially harmful to people with weakened immune systems, who are pregnant, and who are 65 years of age or older.
- What Soft Serve On The Go products are potentially affected? All flavors of Soft Serve On The Go cups are potentially contaminated. These include Vanilla Chocolate, Razzle, Caramel, Parve Vanilla Chocolate, Sorbet Strawberry Mango, and Lite Peanut Butter.
- How can I spot the recalled products? The FDA has images of the recalled products here. The Soft Serve On The Go products come in clear cups with a spoon attached. Unfortunately, there are no lot numbers and no dates printed on the products; the FDA has provided the barcodes on the products here.
- Where were Soft Serve On The Go sold? The products were sold in CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, IL, MA, MD, MI, MN, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, VA, WV. They were also sold everywhere from convince stores to grocery stores. Further, they were distributed to nursing homes, long-term care facilities, schools, and camps.
- What do I do if I have a recalled product? Do not open the cup or consume the ice cream inside. Either throw the cups away or return them to the store you bought them from for a refund.
