Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

“We need to talk,” may be the most terrifying four words in the English language—especially when it’s prefacing a conversation with your parents about their finances.

The aging parent money talk: exactly what to say (and when)

[Photos: SDI Productions/Getty Images; Luke Chesser/Unsplash; Annie Spratt/Unsplash; StellrWeb/Unsplash]

BY Emily Guy Birken

Asking your parents about their finances can feel nearly as invasive as asking about their sex lives. It’s private, none of your business, and not something we discuss in this family!

But as your parents age, money won’t necessarily stay private and it can very much become your business, whether Mom and Dad want it to or not. As of 2021, the average annual cost of a private room in a nursing home was over $108,000 , and paying out-of-pocket is the primary way families pay for nursing home care.

No matter how uncomfortable the conversations may be, it’s vital for adult children to talk to their parents about money. This will help the whole family prepare for any major financial issues that crop up as their parents transition into retirement and beyond.

If the very idea of asking your folks about their finances makes you break into a cold sweat, here are some ways to broach the subject.

Daily Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Daily newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

The final deadline for Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech Awards is Friday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

The daughter of a financial planner, Emily Guy Birken never stood a chance: Try as she might to avoid her destiny (undergraduate degree in English with a focus on creative writing at Kenyon, MEd from The Ohio State University, teaching, motherhood), her innate fascination with money turned her into one of the most compelling and relatable writers on personal finance.. Based in Milwaukee and a regular guest on Wisconsin Public Radio, she has written for The Washington Post, USA Today, and many other publications and websites.  In her "What to Expect When You're Investing" series for Fast Company, she has offered tips on getting your kids through college without going broke as well as advice on what to do if you run out of money in retirement.  Whether explicating the hidden money lessons in the movie Groundhog Day or explaining why "spaving" is probably not a wise financial strategy for most of us, Emily offers data-driven insights with heaping portions of common sense and humor. More

Explore Topics