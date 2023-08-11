Next Big Things in Tech Awards Final Deadline This Friday, 6/20
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

This month’s Q2 earnings report from Uber shows that rides have picked up from pandemic levels, and DoorDash’s results indicate food delivery is here to stay.

Has the gig economy finally put Covid in the rearview mirror?

[Photo: Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash;
Griffin Wooldridge/Unsplash;
charlesdeluvio/Unsplash;
Karolina Grabowska/Pexels]

Author's image

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Gig companies have finally moved past the initial COVID-19 challenges. This month’s second-quarter earnings report from Uber shows that rides have picked back up from pandemic levels in the U.S. market, while DoorDash’s financial results indicate food delivery is here to stay.

Now, gig companies need to show they can sustain that growth against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, and continue to be profitable businesses (or, in DoorDash’s case, continue on a path toward profitability).

“The key [Wall] Street focus is the growth trajectory post-COVID while becoming a sustainable, profitable business mode,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives tells Fast Company in an email.

Uber was posting huge losses when it went public in 2019, but investors were excited at the opportunity to get in on a growing segment and saw a promising path to profitability. Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi even suggested that same year that his company could become the next Amazon.

Of course, the idea that consumers would be taking rides everywhere proved to be much more difficult than anticipated. Operating a gig business is expensive. And then, people across the globe hunkered down when COVID hit less than a year later, so the need for rides to work or social events dwindled. Everything became about recovery.

To its credit, Uber was able to grow out its delivery business, Uber Eats, in an attempt to make up for rideshare losses. (Its main rival, Lyft, however, continued to focus solely on rides, and had an even rockier time after its 2019 IPO.) DoorDash went public at a time when delivery was hotter than ever, in December 2020, though it was still losing money. When masks came off and vaccines were released, investors became nervous that people would stop ordering in.

We’ve seen, though, with Uber, DoorDash, and Lyft’s most recent earnings reports that rideshare and food delivery is here to stay, even as Americans tighten their spending amid rocky economic conditions.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics