Why is Novo Nordisk’s stock up? Here’s what to know about its weight-loss drug Wegovy’s heart disease trials

On Tuesday, European company Novo Nordisk’s shares hit record highs . While the shares have surged over 150% in the past two years, they were up another 13% today. It happened just after the company revealed the results of a groundbreaking new study on its weight loss drug, Wegovy.

The study, called SELECT, showed that patients on the drug had a 20% lower incidence of heart attack, stroke, or death from heart disease compared with those who took the placebo. While a good outcome was expected, it performed even better than investors and analysts, who predicted a 15% to 17% reduction, thought.

The study began nearly five years ago and involved weekly injections. The study took years to complete, and it was massive, involving 17,500 overweight or obese people who were 45 years or older, with no prior history of diabetes, but a history of heart disease.

Like Ozempic, which Novo also makes, Wegovy has been categorized as a lifestyle drug that can help patients lose weight by making them feel full for longer. It was originally designed to help treat type 2 diabetes, but was made popular as celebrities began using it in combination with other lifestyle changes to lose weight. However, there have been a number of well-documented side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and possibly suicidal ideation.