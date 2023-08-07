Facing backlash, Zoom says it won’t use your videos or chats to train AI without consent

Zoom recently updated its terms of service to add an interesting clause, seemingly giving the company broad permission to use customer data to train its AI products.

After a bit of backlash, the company later added a point-by-point note to the TOS, stating that it will not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train its AI models without first receiving customer consent.

Section 10.2 of Zoom’s updated terms says that customers “consent to Zoom’s access, use, collection, creation, modification, distribution, processing, sharing, maintenance, and storage of Service Generated Data” for “any purpose,” including “machine learning or artificial intelligence (including for training and tuning of algorithms and models).”

Section 10.4 goes a step further and says that customers “agree to hereby grant Zoom a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sublicensable, and transferable license and all other rights required or necessary to redistribute, publish, import, access, use, store, transmit, review, disclose, preserve, extract, modify, reproduce, share, use, display, copy, distribute, translate, transcribe, create derivative works, and process Customer Content” and to use their data for things like “product and service development,” machine learning, and artificial intelligence.