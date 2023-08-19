The Apple Weather app is beautiful. Its reliability? That’s hard to forecast

BY Michael Grothaus6 minute read

I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say Apple’s Weather app is the most beautiful app the company has ever made. Its full-screen weather animation backdrops are nothing short of stunning. There have been times when I’ve spent an extra several seconds in the app simply gazing at the particulates flowing across my screen in the breezy animation or at the flakes every so gently falling in the snow animation. But unfortunately, that’s where my love affair with Apple Weather ends.

One of the reasons for this is that I’ve lost trust in the weather data the app is showing me. Sometimes the forecast is spot on, and sometimes it’s so wildly off, it’s comical. Then, of course, there are some small gripes I have with the way Weather displays data (accurate or not) and the fact that Apple Weather data has been unavailable for long stretches a lot this year, making it at times impossible to get current conditions. But let’s look at these issues one at a time. If Apple Weather says it’ll be sunny, there’s a chance it will pour The biggest issue that I and many others have had with Apple Weather in 2023 is that it can be hard to trust the data. There are times when the information it presents is not just off, but the opposite of real-world conditions at that very moment.

For example, when I was on vacation earlier this year, one of the first things I did when I checked into my hotel was look at the forecast for the city I’d arrived in. Apple Weather predicted nothing but sunshine for the remainder of the day. Eager to explore, I went out the door, leaving my umbrella behind. Within 10 minutes, the drizzle started. Ten minutes after that I was caught in a downpour of such magnitude I started to wonder if I should build an ark. Yet, when I looked at the Apple Weather app while taking shelter under an awning, the real-time forecast said the skies at my location were cloudless and sunny. This false forecast appeared for three days in a row. Each day Apple Weather said it was going to be sunny, yet each day it rained—or poured. And this wasn’t just an incident unique to me. The rain is POURING DOWN!



The rain is POURING DOWN!

The Apple weather app is useless nowadays. pic.twitter.com/ijZypi48xr — 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝒾𝒸𝒶 🌸 (@luminousepinoia) July 31, 2023 https://twitter.com/chiefkizzy01/status/1684979349571678228 Go home apple weather. You're confused. pic.twitter.com/cR8loNukDu — Matthew Beldon (@mabeldon) August 3, 2023 Apple Weather seems to have an issue with precipitation, in particular—and not just what's happening at the moment or in the future. As many have reported on Twitter, Apple Weather frequently shows incorrect participation levels for the past.

