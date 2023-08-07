Mattel might pay you $17,000 to play its new Uno game, but you only have 3 days left to apply

Are you looking for a temporary job that pays an average of $277.75 per hour? And do you love games? Then Mattel has the position for you.
The toy brand has launched a campaign to find its next employee: a Chief Uno Player. The role is temporary, but it does come with a great pay package. You’ll earn $4,444 per week for working four hours a day, four days per week for four weeks. That’s a total of $17,776 for a month’s work.
The Chief Uno Player will be responsible for promoting a new version of the classic Uno game, called Uno Quatro, on social media. As the job description states, “We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game. Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?”
Duties include:
- Being able to work from New York City.
- Your work schedule will be 2-6 p.m. ET from September 13-16, 20-23, 27-30, and October 4-7.
- Being comfortable doing live appearances and interviews.
- Starring in livestreams where you play Uno Quatro against brand creators.
- Creating various social media content for Uno games.
If you’re game, the only way you can apply for the role is via TikTok by posting a video answering four questions about your history of playing Uno. But don’t dally. You must upload your video by August 10 at 11:59 PST or it’s game over.
