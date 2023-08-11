Google’s product graveyard: the company’s best, worst, and weirdest ideas

But as the company’s grown larger, it’s become just as notorious for killing some of those products off. There’s an entire website dedicated to remembering the Google Graveyard, and even that doesn’t capture the full breadth of the company’s abandoned efforts.

As Google turns 25, allow us to revisit the highlights. While some of these failures genuinely deserved to die, others were undernourished, misunderstood, or just ahead of their time. They’re not merely marks of shame for Google, but reminders of what might’ve been.