How Uber and Lyft quietly fund worker groups to pump the brakes on drivers organizing

Do Uber and Lyft drivers want to preserve their “flexibility and independence” as independent contractors? Or do they want to unionize and fight the companies for the pay and benefits they deserve?
The answer depends on which worker group you listen to. In Massachusetts, two coalitions, each claiming to represent the real voice of rideshare drivers—but with sharply different funders—released dueling ballot initiatives this week to decide the rights of Uber and Lyft drivers.
One initiative would limit the state’s rideshare workers to being independent contractors, potentially in exchange for limited benefits. It’s sponsored by a political committee called Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers, whose website is filled with quotes from workers: “A typical employment schedule just doesn’t work for me, but Instacart does,” one reads. “Driving with Lyft allows me to spend quality time with my daughter,” says another.
What may not be immediately obvious to voters is that the group is bankrolled by tens of millions of dollars from the gig companies. It’s a reboot of their failed ballot initiative in 2022, a similar proposal that was struck down by the state’s high court for confusing voters with “murky language.” Advocates say it’s just a cynical attempt to use workers’ faces to block them from receiving much-needed labor protections—and it just might succeed.
A prominent face of the campaign is 61-year-old Charles Clemons Muhammad, who says Uber and Lyft are like “family” to him. Two years ago, one of Lyft’s corporate staffers approached him to join the Flexibility campaign, telling him, “You’re a good speaker, you seem to get it, and there’s only a certain amount of people that we would choose to be the voice of the drivers,” as he recalls it. He’s staunchly anti-union (“We have to pay union dues, how much is that going to be?”), and he has complete faith in the companies. “They’ve been taking care of me; I don’t have a problem,” he says. “They listen.”
In exchange for speaking at rallies, the political committee gives him gas certificates and buys him lunch.
Conor Yunits, the spokesperson for the Flexibility group, says it crafted its ballot proposal by hiring a “grassroots team” that’s spoken to “thousands of drivers over the last few years” by dialing gig workers’ personal phone numbers, which were provided by the tech platforms. “It’s real old-fashioned, grassroots political stuff,” he says. Additionally, Yunits cites a web survey sponsored by the gig companies that found most drivers prefer to “maintain schedule flexibility” over “benefits that employees typically receive.”