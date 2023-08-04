How Uber and Lyft quietly fund worker groups to pump the brakes on drivers organizing

Do Uber and Lyft drivers want to preserve their “flexibility and independence” as independent contractors? Or do they want to unionize and fight the companies for the pay and benefits they deserve?

The answer depends on which worker group you listen to. In Massachusetts, two coalitions, each claiming to represent the real voice of rideshare drivers—but with sharply different funders—released dueling ballot initiatives this week to decide the rights of Uber and Lyft drivers.

One initiative would limit the state’s rideshare workers to being independent contractors, potentially in exchange for limited benefits. It’s sponsored by a political committee called Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers, whose website is filled with quotes from workers: “A typical employment schedule just doesn’t work for me, but Instacart does,” one reads. “Driving with Lyft allows me to spend quality time with my daughter,” says another.

What may not be immediately obvious to voters is that the group is bankrolled by tens of millions of dollars from the gig companies. It’s a reboot of their failed ballot initiative in 2022, a similar proposal that was struck down by the state’s high court for confusing voters with “murky language.” Advocates say it’s just a cynical attempt to use workers’ faces to block them from receiving much-needed labor protections—and it just might succeed.