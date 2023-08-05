Ozempic, other weight-loss drugs face backlash from companies, lawyers. What you need to know

What a difference a month makes in the never-boring world of weight-loss drugs. Last month—when the news was so bullish that semaglutides (or GLP-1s, as this class of drugs is known) such as Ozempic and Wegovy might also cure all addiction—Morgan Stanley analysts raised their estimate for the size of the anti-obesity market to $77 billion worldwide in 2030, up $23 billion from the previous forecast.
Well, like a yo-yo diet, things have come back to earth. In the time someone on these drugs might have lost several pounds, the headlines are no longer as supportive as that market forecast. A lawsuit against Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, and Eli Lilly (which manufactures another GLP-1 named Mounjaro), alleges that the drugs cause gastroparesis, a stomach disorder, as a side effect.
Last month I wrote about how some employers are finding ways to cover weight-loss drugs for their workers who want to take them; now other employers are cutting off access to those same medications. Finally, legacy weight-loss companies such as WeightWatchers and most recently Noom are pivoting to offer access to GLP-1s in addition to the behavioral programs (read: willpower) they previously prescribed.
Maybe your company isn’t going to cover Ozempic prescriptions after all
I previously wrote about how more employers are looking into covering the cost of weight care, which could include prescriptions to GLP-1s (Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda) in their health plans. More, though, is not all, or maybe even most.
The Wall Street Journal reports that as costs mount—and demand soars—for weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, healthcare plans are restricting coverage to save money. While the drugs help people lose a significant amount of weight, employers may not be willing to pay their bills.
Ozempic can cost as much as $1,350 per month for a patient, and the increased demand has put a financial strain on many employers covering their employees’ healthcare plans. The University of Texas announced it would end coverage of Wegovy and Saxenda in its health plan after costs tripled to roughly $5 million per month. The University of Texas’s health plan says that so far it has not seen any of the expected reduction in costs for other health conditions that weight loss could avert. The University of Michigan raised its copay for Wegovy and Saxenda to $45 from $20 a month.
The makers of Ozempic and Mounjaro are getting sued over side effects
Ozempic, Wegovy, and other GLP-1s already have well-known side effects, including nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and potentially suicidal ideation.