Ozempic, other weight-loss drugs face backlash from companies, lawyers. What you need to know

What a difference a month makes in the never-boring world of weight-loss drugs. Last month—when the news was so bullish that semaglutides (or GLP-1s, as this class of drugs is known) such as Ozempic and Wegovy might also cure all addiction—Morgan Stanley analysts raised their estimate for the size of the anti-obesity market to $77 billion worldwide in 2030, up $23 billion from the previous forecast.

Well, like a yo-yo diet, things have come back to earth. In the time someone on these drugs might have lost several pounds, the headlines are no longer as supportive as that market forecast. A lawsuit against Novo Nordisk, the maker of Ozempic, and Eli Lilly (which manufactures another GLP-1 named Mounjaro), alleges that the drugs cause gastroparesis, a stomach disorder, as a side effect.

Last month I wrote about how some employers are finding ways to cover weight-loss drugs for their workers who want to take them; now other employers are cutting off access to those same medications. Finally, legacy weight-loss companies such as WeightWatchers and most recently Noom are pivoting to offer access to GLP-1s in addition to the behavioral programs (read: willpower) they previously prescribed.

Maybe your company isn’t going to cover Ozempic prescriptions after all

I previously wrote about how more employers are looking into covering the cost of weight care, which could include prescriptions to GLP-1s (Ozempic, Wegovy, Saxenda) in their health plans. More, though, is not all, or maybe even most.