Convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli is touting a medical AI chatbot—much to experts’ concern

Martin Shkreli, the convicted fraudster best known for hiking the price of a lifesaving pharmaceutical, has been getting into the AI game—and he’s already making enemies on the internet.
Shkreli was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in jail for two counts of securities fraud and one count of securities fraud conspiracy. He was released early from prison in September 2022, and in April 2023 launched Dr. Gupta, a medical AI chatbot that The Daily Beast called “a medical and legal nightmare.”
Shkreli has been feuding with researchers this week over the validity of his new AI product. After Sasha Luccioni, an AI researcher at Hugging Face, claimed that “[large language models] shouldn’t be used to give medical advice,” Shkreli went on the offensive, calling her an “AI Karen.” He also (seemingly jokingly) threatened critics on Twitter.
The social media scuffles have highlighted broader concerns about both the use of AI in healthcare settings, and about the risks of a platform handling personalized health data being run by someone with Shkreli’s checkered past. “Generative language models are, by design, badly suited for medical diagnosis,” Luccioni tells Fast Company. “They simply generate the most plausible text based on user inputs, which can result in entirely false and misleading information being provided. Diagnostic medicine also involves taking into account patient characteristics such as their medical history, which language models simply can’t do in their current form.”
When reached for comment via email, Shkreli replied (asterisks added by Fast Company) “lick my b***s.”
Luccioni’s colleague at Hugging Face, chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell, echoes those concerns. “[Shkreli’s] claim that ‘the latest techniques in AI and LLMs can answer any health-related question’ is either ignorance or an intentional lie,” she says. Mitchell is concerned that LLMs, which are trained via the internet to provide the most plausible word in a sentence at any given moment, could provide harmful medical misinformation. “These systems can be seen as ‘plausible sentence generators,’ helping folks with stuff like drinking bleach to cure COVID, in fluent English sentences,” she adds.
While any storyline involving Shkreli is sure to raise an eyebrow, it also points to a larger issue within the AI sector: those seeking fame and fortune diving headlong into the gold rush with little care for the consequences. AI remains a relatively unregulated space, with many touting LLM-based systems as far more than they are—simple pattern-matching tools— and capitalizing on the hype around AI.