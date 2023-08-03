Convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli is touting a medical AI chatbot—much to experts’ concern

Martin Shkreli, the convicted fraudster best known for hiking the price of a lifesaving pharmaceutical, has been getting into the AI game—and he’s already making enemies on the internet.

Shkreli was sentenced in 2018 to seven years in jail for two counts of securities fraud and one count of securities fraud conspiracy. He was released early from prison in September 2022, and in April 2023 launched Dr. Gupta, a medical AI chatbot that The Daily Beast called “a medical and legal nightmare.”

Shkreli has been feuding with researchers this week over the validity of his new AI product. After Sasha Luccioni, an AI researcher at Hugging Face, claimed that “[large language models] shouldn’t be used to give medical advice,” Shkreli went on the offensive, calling her an “AI Karen.” He also (seemingly jokingly) threatened critics on Twitter.

The social media scuffles have highlighted broader concerns about both the use of AI in healthcare settings, and about the risks of a platform handling personalized health data being run by someone with Shkreli’s checkered past. “Generative language models are, by design, badly suited for medical diagnosis,” Luccioni tells Fast Company. “They simply generate the most plausible text based on user inputs, which can result in entirely false and misleading information being provided. Diagnostic medicine also involves taking into account patient characteristics such as their medical history, which language models simply can’t do in their current form.”