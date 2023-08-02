DoorDash reached an all-time high in total orders in the second quarter

DoorDash’s second-quarter sales jumped to a quarterly high against a backdrop of consumers being more intentional with their spending and households tightening their belts.

The company said Wednesday that revenue gained 33% from the same quarter a year ago to $2.13 billion. Analysts were expecting sales of $2.06 billion.

“DoorDash is becoming more of a habit and a utility than most people think,” CFO Ravi Inukonda tells Fast Company. “When we compare your purchase, it’s a $35 meal that can delight your family on a Friday night. Where most people are reducing spending is they’re going to go buy that new big box 60-inch TV.”

“People are ordering from restaurants, people are ordering groceries, so we have all the options for food on the platform,” Inukonda adds. “That’s driving the strength; [a] combination of the category being resilient, as well as the underlying platform continuing to become better from a product perspective.”