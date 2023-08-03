Adtech’s surveillance ambitions are decades in the making

Debates over internet marketing and surveillance often focus on the unprecedented access companies have to people’s online behavior. But data collection for marketing isn’t new. Companies have been trying to collect data on which ads actually work, and find ways to target optimal customer segments, for generations. The push for numbers grew especially since the mid-20th century, when World War II-era advances in technology and management science permeated the business world.

That history is the subject of the new book Selling the American People: Advertising, Optimization, and the Origins of Adtech by Lee McGuigan, assistant professor in the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. In an interview with Fast Company, McGuigan spoke about the parallels between today’s adtech and 20th-century ambitions, and what the future may hold as consumers and regulators grow more privacy-conscious. The interview has been edited for length and clarity. Fast Company: In your book, you point to this heightened interest in mathematical approaches to advertising and marketing especially after World War II. Why do you think that came about then in particular? Lee McGuigan: There was this group of technically inclined mathematical experts who had cultivated during World War II efforts, and then spread in business and corporate worlds and wanted to flex their muscles in some sense.

And they made these really impressive-seeming claims about what they can do in terms of delivering new efficiencies and optimizing the sort of decisions that advertisers or agencies needed to make on a regular basis. In many ways that, I think, parallels the arguments that what we think of today as adtech companies have made with regard to the digital world—what they can do with new media that delivered all this data about what people do all the time, and how that can be marshaled for making predictions and speeding up decision-making and investment. I think it’s a very similar thing that happened in the middle of the 20th century with these technical experts from operations research and the new field of management science, and particularly a lot of the excitement that was not exclusive to the advertising business, but felt throughout industry with regard to digital computerization. FC: Do you think the adtech industry today is aware of that history and those parallels?

