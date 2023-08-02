Who hasn’t dreamed of leaving everything behind and exploring the world? But for many people, financial realities prevent this. You need money, and thus a job, to explore, right?
But you can get around this bottleneck by getting a job that allows you to work from anywhere in the world—often, all you need is a laptop and an internet connection. This is exactly what digital nomads do. But if you want to join the ranks of digital nomads, just what kind of job should you be looking for?
We now have a better idea thanks to data compiled by FlexJobs, a site that specializes in remote and work-from-home jobs. The site recently sifted through its wealth of search data from between January 1 and July 31, 2023, to find the 10 most popular work-from-anywhere jobs for digital nomads.
Those 10 most popular jobs are:
- Accountant
- Business Development Manager
- Copywriter
- Customer Success Representative
- Editor
- Engineering Manager
- Marketing Manager
- Product Manager
- Senior Product Designer
- Software Engineer
The good thing about many of these jobs is that they can be done on a self-employed basis—it’s just up to you to get the number of clients you need to maintain your digital nomad lifestyle.
Of course, you can also become an employee of a company and still go globetrotting. FlexJobs also looked at the top companies that offered work-from-anywhere jobs. The list contained some big names, including Cash App and the Wikimedia Foundation.
You can check out FlexJobs’s full report here if you’re itching to get started on your journey around the world.
