How Florida became a hotbed for alternative education: Inside the move to help parents flee the ‘woke ideology’ of public schools

This story is part of an ongoing series about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ policies and how they impact the people in his state. For full coverage, click here .

LAKELAND, FLORIDA — In the foyer of the Medulla Baptist Church in Lakeland, Florida, there were copies of My Pillow Guy CEO Mike Lindell’s memoir; raffle tickets for a baseball hat with the words “Ultra MAGA;” and a pile of Lifesaver mints accompanied by a sign telling people to refresh the bad taste in their mouths caused by the indoctrination of their children.

This was the Wake Up to Woke Education conference. On a Saturday in May, inside the church about an hour east of Tampa, speakers—from conservative activists to homeschool teachers—preached about “wokeness” and a “gender identity cult” infiltrating public schools. The headmaster of a private school called the public school system “the largest state-owned monopoly outside of China.” The keynote address warned the audience to prepare for a “battle” of who gets to teach the next generation of American children.

The ultimate message: Parents, not the state or teachers, know how to best educate their children. Crucially, they also came with solutions: private schools, homeschooling, and a return to classical Christian curricula—along with legislation signed by Governor Ron DeSantis that makes it easier to access these alternatives. It’s not just Florida: This resurgence of educational freedom is replicating on a national scale, and while experts say shifts away from public education have historical precedents, the reaction to a supposed “woke indoctrination” poses a new threat to the stability of schooling in America.