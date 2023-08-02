We still haven’t cracked the code on making generative AI any more efficient

The generative AI revolution has a dirty little secret: its cost, both in monetary terms and the impact on the environment, is huge.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously said that GPT-4, the large language model (LLM) underpinning the premium version of ChatGPT, cost $100 million to train. The training data for OpenAI’s LLMs comes from a massive slice of the internet that the language model has to pore through to form the basis of its “knowledge.” Training GPT-3, the previous iteration of OpenAI’s LLM, reportedly produced more than 550 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Get into a 20-question conversation with ChatGPT, and you’ve wasted 500 milliliters of water—equivalent to a standard bottle.

Despite challenges from competitors to train open-source alternatives, generative AI remains a brute force game: Throw as much computing power and data at the problem as possible, and see what happens.

That approach is, of course, terrible for the environment and limits access to the most powerful LLMs to those who can afford to pay the astronomical amounts involved. So researchers have tried to develop a series of workarounds, including shortcuts designed to more efficiently train and validate LLMs. The workarounds are designed to try and reduce the amount of time, effort, and money spent on training AI models before use. Such workarounds could be vital for individuals or organizations who want to develop their own specialized LLMs outside those from the main big tech companies.