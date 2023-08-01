The strange story of India’s wild water tank sculptures

Rajesh Vora, an India-based photographer who has shot architecture for more than 20 years, has seen all kinds of building designs. But while on assignment about a decade ago in Doaba, a rural region of Punjab, he noticed something that took him by surprise: rooftop water tanks taking on shockingly weird shapes. Like really weird. We’re talking airplane propped on top of checkered cube weird. Soccer ball levitating on a polka dotted golf tee or spiral stair topped with a giant beach umbrella weird. Giant golden kangaroo with boxing gloves weird. You get the idea.

[Photo: Rajesh Vora/courtesy Figure 1 Publishing]

After doing some digging, Vora discovered that these strange water tanks have been part of the region since the 1970s, despite being virtually unknown outside of Punjab. They are part of a local art form that he calls “showpiece” water tanks, which rise atop new homes that are often equally ornate and unusual. He spent the following five years visiting about 150 villages around the region documenting the oddities. Last year he shared them in an exhibition at Vancouver’s Surrey Art Gallery, and he has just published them in a new book, Rajesh Vora: Everyday Monuments – The Rooftop Sculptures of Punjab (Figure 1 Publishing).

Dozens of towers fill the book’s pages, and they rarely disappoint. Who doesn’t love a pint sized Eiffel Tower, a demonic-looking Statue of Liberty, or a behemoth chicken? Vora says that when he first saw the practical sculptures, he would laugh. But as he got to know them, and their owners, he realized that there was something deeper there. The structures, he would learn, serve many roles: they tell important family stories, act as status symbols, and serve religious purposes, to name just a few functions.

An airplane, for instance, could tell the tale of a family member’s migration to another country (the region has a very high rate of migration), while a military plane probably represents that someone in the family has served in the military. That kangaroo could represent a connection to Australia (and a family member who is a boxer?), a sewing machine could symbolize involvement in garment making, and different birds take on varying symbolism in Sikhism, including power, courage, love, goodness, treachery, and mourning. As for the golf ball, your guess is as good as Vora’s. His personal favorite is a giant pressure cooker, which he assumes means the family is involved in the culinary world.