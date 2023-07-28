NASA is officially entering the streaming wars.
This week, NASA announced its first on-demand streaming service that will broadcast live footage of future launches as well as documentaries and series programming. While not quite ready yet, the service, called NASA+, will eventually be available via the NASA app on iOS and Android as well as streaming media players, such as Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, in addition to the web. Despite the name, the streaming app will be ad-free and accessible to everyone without a subscription.
“Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience,” Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., said in a press release.
The launch comes with a revamp of NASA’s flagship and science websites as well as an upgrade to the NASA app. You can check out the updated website now in beta form.
NASA currently runs NASA TV where you can view ongoing scheduled series and documentary programming. NASA TV is available through NASA’s iOS and Android apps as well as its YouTube channel and website. You can also stream it using media players, including Amazon Fire TV and Roku as well as through Hulu and Dish Network.
The goal of the updated app and NASA+ launch is to make content more available. Along with NASA’s current collections of original video series, the agency says “a handful” of new series will also launch with the service.
“We’re putting space on demand at your fingertips,” Marc Etkind, an associate administrator in NASA’s office of communications said in a statement. “Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity.”