This week, NASA announced its first on-demand streaming service that will broadcast live footage of future launches as well as documentaries and series programming. While not quite ready yet, the service, called NASA+, will eventually be available via the NASA app on iOS and Android as well as streaming media players, such as Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku, in addition to the web. Despite the name, the streaming app will be ad-free and accessible to everyone without a subscription.

“Our vision is to inspire humanity through a unified, world-class NASA web experience,” Jeff Seaton, chief information officer at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., said in a press release.

The launch comes with a revamp of NASA’s flagship and science websites as well as an upgrade to the NASA app. You can check out the updated website now in beta form.