These rare Apple sneakers are selling for $50,000

Apple is known for computers and smartphones, but one of the most expensive products to ever come from Cupertino might actually be a pair of sneakers. Yes, you read that right. Sneakers.

The high-dollar shoes were originally made by Omega Sports and given to Apple employees who attended a national sales conference in the mid-’90s. Now, a pair of the shoes are available for sale from Sotheby’s for $50,000.

Sotheby’s describes the shoes as having a predominately white upper with an old-school Apple rainbow logo on both the tongue and lateral quarter. Given that the shoes were never made available to the public, the auction house says the sneakers are “one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market.”

The buyer will get the sneakers, which are brand new, as well as an alternative pair of red laces. If you’re thinking of getting them to wear, they’re a size 10.5. If you look closely at the photo you’ll also notice there’s a bit of yellowing on parts of the shoes, likely due to age. There are also glue stains on the toe boxes.