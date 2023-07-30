Sunday emails are the most likely to get read, says new research

If you want to send an email to a work colleague and guarantee it’s going to be opened, your best bet might be to send it on Sunday afternoon, according to new research from Axios HQ , the communications software company that spun off of Axios.

It analyzed the performance of 8.7 million email deliveries sent through its platform and found that company emails sent from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday had the highest average open rate: 94%. (The next highest was Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m., with an open rate of 86%.)

Overall, Sunday and Monday were the best days to get your emails read by coworkers, with an average open rate of 54%. That dips down to 52% on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, then falls on Thursdays and Fridays (to 47% and 49% respectively), before hitting a low of 31% on Saturdays. In general, open rates were also much higher from 3 to 6 a.m. during the workweek (70%) than they were in the afternoon and evening.

Axios HQ suggests that Sundays are a good time to correspond, in part, because you don’t have as much competition in someone’s inbox. But Sunday’s top spot might also be due to the post-pandemic shift to hybrid and flexible work schedules. Rather than sticking to a Monday-to-Friday 9-to-5 schedule, many remote employees are instead opting to catch up on weekends in exchange for going to the gym or attending school functions with their children during traditional workweek hours.