These 5 tech companies have great benefits and 2,000+ open positions

To work in the tech industry is to expect great benefits: free food, generous vacation policies, good health insurance, flexible family leave, and the like. But some tech companies go above and beyond to offer unique goodies. Here’s a look at some of the most extra extras from companies that are already known for great benefits.
Airbnb: $2,000 travel stipend
You know you’re doing something right when people invoke your name to explain innovative business ventures. (“It’s like Airbnb, but for cars!”)
Well, the person-to-person home rental company is doing something right with its benefits as well: a $500 per quarter travel stipend to help get employees out from behind their desks and into the world.
Add to that, free breakfast, lunch, and dinner if you work on-site; a remote work-from-anywhere policy; and fertility and adoption assistance.
Airbnb currently has 80-plus openings around the globe, with more than half available in the U.S.
Netflix: One-year parental leave
Having a baby? Work for Netflix. The company’s parental leave policy is simply, “Take care of your baby and yourself”—though word from its employees is parental leave tops out at a year.
Still, that’s a looooong time. Even if you don’t use all of it, the company says its employees generally end up taking between four and eight months— again, a looooong time.