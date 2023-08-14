These 5 tech companies have great benefits and 2,000+ open positions

To work in the tech industry is to expect great benefits: free food, generous vacation policies, good health insurance, flexible family leave, and the like. But some tech companies go above and beyond to offer unique goodies. Here’s a look at some of the most extra extras from companies that are already known for great benefits.

Airbnb: $2,000 travel stipend

You know you’re doing something right when people invoke your name to explain innovative business ventures. (“It’s like Airbnb, but for cars!”)

Well, the person-to-person home rental company is doing something right with its benefits as well: a $500 per quarter travel stipend to help get employees out from behind their desks and into the world.

Add to that, free breakfast, lunch, and dinner if you work on-site; a remote work-from-anywhere policy; and fertility and adoption assistance.