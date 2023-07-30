Twitter alternative Spill aims to recreate the magic of Black Twitter in a safe space

Few cultural forces have shaped the way we interact online more than Black Twitter (I will not use Twitter’s new name, X , for the remainder of this article). The term refers to a loosely connected group of Black users whose interactions and conversations often become trending activity, partly due to the group’s size.

Black Twitter is equally responsible for igniting a social justice movement with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter and for sharing the viral tweet thread outlining the misadventures of a stripper that lead to the A24 movie Zola. Its memes and concerns often spread and get transmogrified into broader culture. But while Black Twitter drives a lot of the conversation, Black users are often the target of a lot of hate and racism.

That’s what cofounders Alphonzo Terrell and DeVaris Brown are trying to change with their social media app, Spill. The Twitter alums (Terrell worked as the head of global social and editorial, while Brown worked as an engineer) built their referral-only app as an alternative to Twitter engineered specifically for Black and queer people. “I saw that marginalized groups, 9 times out of 10, are driving the conversations,” says Terrell, explaining what inspired Spill. “That’s true for most social platforms when you think about early YouTube creators or BlackTok.”

Terrell was part of a mass layoff at Twitter on November 3, 2022, after Elon Musk acquired the company and fired 3,700 employees in its workforce (Brown had left in 2020). Afterwards, Terrell gathered his former employees and hosted Twitter Spaces, where ex-employees (“tweeps”) could process their feelings using the hashtag #tweeptherapy. “The layoffs were so sudden; you were just [immediately] locked out of your Slack,” Terrell recalls. “I know it sounds obnoxiously sincere, but it was actually really healing because many people never got to say goodbye to each other.”