‘You cannot dunk on a public defender.’ Meet the extremely online lawyer-Twitter celebrity

When someone invokes “lawyer jokes,” they typically mean jokes about lawyers—a category of humor that predates Shakespeare and often revolves around lawyers’ inherent murderability.

Lawyers themselves are not known for having great senses of humor, which is something Beth Bourdon considers a massive misconception. Most of the attorneys in her Central Florida office, for instance, trade dark jokes among themselves whenever possible. Anything to lighten up the bleak atmosphere that comes with striving to mitigate the death penalty for one’s clients.

Bourdon just happens to make those jokes on Twitter, too. Kind of a lot.

Lurk long enough amid the murky morass of weird ads, weirder new features, and hate-bait that makes up much of Twitter, uh, X these days, and one of her posts just might pop up in your feed. Maybe it will be a joke riffing on right-wing podcasters mad about the Barbie movie, a shared link about protofascism in Ron DeSantis’s Florida, or a savage meme about the sorry state of the platform itself since the current owner took over.