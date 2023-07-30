‘You cannot dunk on a public defender.’ Meet the extremely online lawyer-Twitter celebrity

When someone invokes “lawyer jokes,” they typically mean jokes about lawyers—a category of humor that predates Shakespeare and often revolves around lawyers’ inherent murderability.
Lawyers themselves are not known for having great senses of humor, which is something Beth Bourdon considers a massive misconception. Most of the attorneys in her Central Florida office, for instance, trade dark jokes among themselves whenever possible. Anything to lighten up the bleak atmosphere that comes with striving to mitigate the death penalty for one’s clients.
Bourdon just happens to make those jokes on Twitter, too. Kind of a lot.
Lurk long enough amid the murky morass of weird ads, weirder new features, and hate-bait that makes up much of Twitter, uh, X these days, and one of her posts just might pop up in your feed. Maybe it will be a joke riffing on right-wing podcasters mad about the Barbie movie, a shared link about protofascism in Ron DeSantis’s Florida, or a savage meme about the sorry state of the platform itself since the current owner took over.
In other words, it will probably be similar to what’s on offer from any number of popular accounts run by progressive posters in 2023. But while some folks who trace Bourdon’s viral joke tweets back to her bio might be surprised to learn that she is, in fact, a public defender and FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) lawyer, that duality is exactly what her fans seem to find most compelling about her.
“The fact that Beth has this insider view of Florida’s legal system and is so down to critique it is very cool,” says author Talia Lavin, who contracted Bourdon to file a lawsuit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019.
“Her experience as a public defender going toe-to-toe with police has made her a rare blend of streetwise and smart,” says Ken Klippenstein, an investigative reporter for The Intercept, who has broken several blockbuster stories with Bourdon’s assistance.