Stack Overflow is embracing, not fighting, AI

Stack Overflow, the question-and-answer site that’s become an essential reference tool for coders across the world, announced concrete plans last week to start answering questions through generative AI .

The platform’s core, human-powered question-and-answer interface isn’t going away, CEO Prashanth Chandrasekar tells Fast Company. “There’s always going to be a need for some place where people are actually contributing content and new information,” he says, and developers are going to continue to want to help each other—and show off their knowledge—as new technologies evolve. In fact, the site will host a new subsite focused on generative AI-related questions and answers, and a more general discussion forum geared around natural language processing.

But a new conversational search tool, which will appear first in a private alpha test, will let users pose queries and receive answers based on Stack Overflow’s database of over 58 million questions and answers, Chandrasekar revealed in a Thursday blog post and a talk at WeAreDevelopers World Congress in Berlin.

Stack Overflow for Teams, the company’s business-focused offering, will also gain the ability to import custom documents, letting the AI answer questions based on internal documentation and knowledge bases as well as public questions and answers. Corporate users will additionally be able to query the AI through a new chatbot dubbed StackPlusOne, which will be accessible through Slack. A plug-in for Visual Studio Code, Microsoft’s popular development environment, will also let programmers seek guidance from the AI system.