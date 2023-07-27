A huge study of Meta’s impact on the 2020 election offers no easy fix for political polarization

A group of more than a dozen researchers have released the first findings in a mega-study of Facebook and Instagram’s impact on democracy, which was conducted with Meta’s participation before and after the U.S. presidential election in 2020. In a series of four papers, they found that switching users to a chronological News Feed, suppressing viral reshared content, and breaking Facebook users out of their echo chambers had no discernable impact on people’s political beliefs or behavior . These interventions did, however, influence the amount of time people spent on the platform and the amount of untrustworthy or like-minded content they saw.

The findings, conducted as part of an unprecedented partnership between Meta and 17 independent academics, complicate popular beliefs about how to address online polarization and appear to undermine a number of recent proposals that have been put forward by lawmakers and even former employees at the company, who have suggested that tweaking Meta’s algorithms could be the key to alleviating some of the online vitriol surrounding politics.

“What we have shown here is that . . . for a three-month period of study, in the heart of a period of time when we think lots and lots of people are paying attention to politics, that these kinds of changes that have been proposed as a way of ameliorating some of the issues that are facing us as a society today, do not seem to have had much of an impact on the attitudes about which so many people are so concerned,” Josh Tucker, codirector of the New York University Center for Social Media and Politics, and one of the coleads of the so-called U.S. 2020 Facebook and Instagram Election Study, said on a call with reporters this week.

The researchers’ findings were published Thursday in the form of four studies, one in the journal Nature and the other three in a special section of the journal Science. They are the first four in what will be 16 total reports to come out of the study, which launched in the summer of 2020.