John Mackey’s Whole Foods changed how Americans eat. Now Mackey wants to change healthcare

The cofounder and longtime CEO of Whole Foods left his post last year after 44 years of growing his market concept into a national chain of stores that he sold to Amazon in 2017 for $13.7 billion. Where once there had been a ragtag patchwork of natural foods co-ops and such now stood more than 500 supermarkets that have influenced the entire grocery business.

But Mackey isn’t retired. Although he’s pursuing personal passions such as thousand-mile-plus hiking treks and writing his memoir of building Whole Foods, The Whole Story, that’ll be published in May 2024, Mackey is also starting a new, ambitious business. Love.Life is a startup healthcare company dedicated to preventative, holistic health that aspires to take care of the “body, mind and spirit.”

Mackey, who will turn 70 on August 15, has reteamed with two 25-year Whole Foods veterans: Walter Robb, who worked his way up to become Mackey’s co-CEO, and Betsy Foster, who left as senior vice president. Love.Life made three acquisitions to get going—a Miami restaurant called Love Life Cafe, which Mackey made the startup’s whole brand; an online coaching company named Mastering Diabetes; and a chronic disease and prevention medicine practice, Plant Based TeleHealth. Love.Life will open its first flagship store in the Los Angeles area next year.