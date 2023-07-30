John Mackey’s Whole Foods changed how Americans eat. Now Mackey wants to change healthcare

Everything is an evolution. Even John Mackey.
The cofounder and longtime CEO of Whole Foods left his post last year after 44 years of growing his market concept into a national chain of stores that he sold to Amazon in 2017 for $13.7 billion. Where once there had been a ragtag patchwork of natural foods co-ops and such now stood more than 500 supermarkets that have influenced the entire grocery business.
But Mackey isn’t retired. Although he’s pursuing personal passions such as thousand-mile-plus hiking treks and writing his memoir of building Whole Foods, The Whole Story, that’ll be published in May 2024, Mackey is also starting a new, ambitious business. Love.Life is a startup healthcare company dedicated to preventative, holistic health that aspires to take care of the “body, mind and spirit.”
Mackey, who will turn 70 on August 15, has reteamed with two 25-year Whole Foods veterans: Walter Robb, who worked his way up to become Mackey’s co-CEO, and Betsy Foster, who left as senior vice president. Love.Life made three acquisitions to get going—a Miami restaurant called Love Life Cafe, which Mackey made the startup’s whole brand; an online coaching company named Mastering Diabetes; and a chronic disease and prevention medicine practice, Plant Based TeleHealth. Love.Life will open its first flagship store in the Los Angeles area next year.
Mackey sat down with Fast Company in late July in his understated Boulder living room, and over a glass of kombucha, he opened up about his vision for Love.Life, the problem with today’s American diet and medicine, and how his Apple Watch app got him to stop drinking. In our conversation, edited for length, he explains why Love.Life will drive what he calls Medicine 3.0 and eventually outlive him and how he’s in business for the “infinite game.”
Fast Company: It’s impressive you want to start a company as you’re turning 70. You could easily go on to do other things. What keeps that entrepreneurial fire burning?
John Mackey: It’s so much fun. I’m back to startup mode. I’m not dealing with a big bureaucracy. I’m creative again. There are two kinds of entrepreneurs: There’s the builder, and there’s the serial entrepreneur, who creates a business, sells, and then creates another business. Turns out I’m a serial entrepreneur after all, just four decades later.