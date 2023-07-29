How to build an emergency fund when you live paycheck to paycheck

We all know that we’re supposed to be have an emergency fund equal to at least three months’ worth of expenses. Unfortunately, many of us are not in that position: 37% of American adults couldn’t cover a $400 emergency expense with cash .

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that nearly two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck . Setting aside money in an emergency fund is nigh impossible when you need every single cent of your paycheck just to cover living expenses.

So how do you get ahead when there’s always too much month left at the end of your money? Here are some tried-and-true methods for building an emergency fund when money is tight.

of refunds and withholding

The average American taxpayer received a refund of $2,812 for the 2023 tax filing season. While an emergency fund of just over $2,800 is unlikely to cover three months’ worth of expenses, saving your tax refund could be a great way to seed your savings cushion.