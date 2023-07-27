The space economy reached $546 billion last year, according to a new report

It’s that time again—the Space Foundation has released its report on the state of the space economy through Q2 2023, and it’s reporting big numbers for the past year. According to the authors, the space economy reached $546 billion in 2022 despite turbulent global markets, and they’re only predicting more growth in the coming years.

The Space Foundation believes the space industry is poised to ring in upwards of $800 billion by 2028, in part because of the surge in launch activity in 2023 compared to the prior year.

Business is booming

The commercial space sector accounts for the largest portion of the current space economy right now—78%, by the Space Foundation’s tally.

In 2022, commercial space companies pulled in $426.6 billion, up nearly 8% from the year prior. Breaking that down even further, space products and services accounted for about two thirds of 2022 commercial revenue, and infrastructure initiatives made up the remaining third.