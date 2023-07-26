Generative AI could free up 1/3 of your working hours. These 13 sectors will be most impacted

The McKinsey Global Institute has just released a report in which it explores, among other things, how generative AI technologies like ChatGPT may affect employment and work in America by 2030.

The report will be a relief to many as it suggests that generative AI will likely not steal most jobs—but rather it will assist employees with more mundane tasks so they can focus on more interesting and important areas of their work. This is most likely the case for a number of professions, the report found. And in those professions, generative AI could do the activities that now account for about 30% of the hours worked across the country.

Specifically, McKinsey’s report says that jobs in the following sectors could see workers have 20% to 30% of their time freed by generative AI, leaving them to do other tasks:

Protective services

Computer engineers

Lawyers and judges

Business and financial specialists

Account managers

Gaming entertainment workers

Math specialists

Engineers

Entertainers and media workers

Postsecondary teachers

Community and social workers

School teachers

Building engineers

McKinsey’s report gives a few examples of just how generative AI could free up time by taking over more mundane tasks for some of the sectors above.