Geologists have discovered why the Indian Ocean has a 20-million-year-old gravity hole

The ocean, ever changing as it is, is always chock full of darkness and mystery . But one unexplainable phenomenon—a giant “gravity hole” in the middle of the Indian Ocean—might just have an explanation, after all.

The gravity hole, known as the “Indian Ocean Geoid Low,” isn’t actually a hole, but a region where gravity is lower than average. That water level is 340 feet lower than the surrounding area. The dip, which starts just off India’s southern tip, spans 1.2 million square miles.

While the massive gravity hole was first discovered back in 1948 by a Dutch geophysicist surveying gravity, it has boggled scientists until now. Finally, researchers in India have new revelations about how the anomaly came to be.

The researchers say the hole was formed when plumes of low-density magma rose up from the Earth’s mantle. Those plumes were created by the remains of a sunken tectonic plate called Tethys, which was lost when India and Asia collided 50 million years ago. That collision was no small happening. It was the biggest continental collision in Earth’s history and contributed to the creation of the Himalayan mountain range. Wildly, it’s still the cause of geological tension that leads to several earthquakes every year.